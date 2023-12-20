Sovereign Gold Bank: Step-By-Step Guide To Buy It From Different Source - Check

New Delhi: Subscriptions for the third tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme, SGB 2023-24 Series III, are now being accepted through December 22. The most recent batch of gold bonds will be issued at a fixed price of Rs 6,199 per gram by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India has a long history of loving yellow metal, and gold is seen as an inflation hedge. (Also Read: Surat Diamond Bourse: All You Need To Know About World's Largest Office Building- In Pics)

The Sovereign Gold Bond scheme gives a wonderful chance for people who are apprehensive about buying real gold since apart from safety issues the investors get reimbursed at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value. (Also Read: LIC Saral Pension Plan: Invest Once, Reap Rs 58,950 Every Year For A Lifetime)

Log In To Net Banking:

- Access your net banking account.

- Navigate to the 'e-Service' section in the main menu and select 'Sovereign Gold Bond.'

Review Terms And Conditions:

Choose 'terms and conditions' and proceed by clicking on 'proceed.'

Complete Registration:

Fill out the one-time registration form.

Select Depository Participant:

Choose the Depository participant, either NSDL or CDSL, where your demat account is located.

Submit Registration:

Click on 'submit' after filling in the required details.

Fill Purchase Form:

Enter the subscription quantity and nominee details in the purchase form.

Final Submission:

Click 'submit' to finalize the purchase.

One-Time Password (OTP):

Enter the OTP sent to your mobile phone to authenticate and complete the process.

Different Methods for SGB Purchase:

- Commercial Banks

- Utilize net banking services to invest in SGBs online.

- Use your bank's mobile application for convenient SGB investments.

Physical Visit To Bank/Post Office:

- Visit a bank branch or designated post office.

- Fill out the form, provide units, and submit it with a Cheque or DD.

- Attach your Aadhaar Card and PAN card.

- Explore the option of purchasing SGBs through the RBI Retail Direct website.

- Investors can buy gold bonds through SHCIL.

- Explore the possibility of purchasing gold bonds from recognised stock exchanges.