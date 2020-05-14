FM Nirmala Sitharaman live news: 2nd tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package

14 May 2020, 16:18 PM
Interest subvention scheme on farmer loans extended to May 31, 2020: FM
14 May 2020, 16:15 PM
FM to announce 9 steps today --3 related to migrant workers, 1 housing, 1 related to street vendors, 2 for small farmers, 1 step for employment generation in tribal pockets and 1 step for Sishu Loan within Mudra
14 May 2020, 16:13 PM
Interest subvention was extended till March, has been further extended till May-end. About 3 crore farmers availed loans at concessional rates
14 May 2020, 16:04 PM
Today's announcement focuses upon migrant workers, slef employed people, street vendors, small farmers: FM
14 May 2020, 16:03 PM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her speech
14 May 2020, 16:00 PM
Her announcement may also have major sops for farmers in terms of farm loans.
14 May 2020, 16:00 PM
Sitharaman may announce special fiscal stimulus for the workers of the unorganised sector and also for the migrant workers, sources added.
14 May 2020, 16:00 PM
As per Zee Media sources, the FM may announce relief package for farmers, labourers and workers of the unorganised sector on Thursday.
14 May 2020, 15:58 PM
FM announced that the due date of all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 will be extended from 31st July, 2020 and 31st October, 2020 to 30th November, 2020 and Tax audit from 30th September, 2020 to 31st October, 2020.
14 May 2020, 15:58 PM
Simultaneously, to give regulatory relief to businesses Sitharaman announced a six month extension of contracts for contractors by all central agencies and departments including railways, the Central Public Works Department, and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.
14 May 2020, 15:58 PM
FM also announced suo-moto extension of the registration and completion date by six months for all registered project expiring on or after March 25, 2020 without individual applications.
14 May 2020, 15:58 PM
Additionally, Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection plan was announced for the financially stressed power distribution companies.
14 May 2020, 15:57 PM
FM has also announced Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs under which the first 20 per cent loss will be borne by the Centre, and even unrated papers will be eligible for investment.
14 May 2020, 15:57 PM
Government yesterday announced to give a new definition to MSMEs. FM announced Rs 3 lakh crores collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs.