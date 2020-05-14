FM Nirmala Sitharaman live news: 2nd tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun her speech on the details of the second tranche of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore.

Addressing a press conference at the National Media centre, the FM said, today's tranche of package focuses on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, small farmers.

It may be noted that PM Modi in his speech had emphasised that bold reforms are needed to make the country self-reliant so that the impact of crisis such as COVID can be negated in future that ranges from supply chain reforms for agriculture, rational tax system, simple and clear laws. He also pointed that measures must be in place to attract investment and further strengthen 'Make in India'.

On Wednesday Sitharaman announced the first tranche of measures related to Atmanirbhar Bharat. The FM gave details of 15 new and some enhanced measures to revive businesses. She announced a host of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, Real Estate, NBFCs, EPF, and Discoms.

Sitharaman also said the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package is to spur growth and build a self-reliant India. The package was finalised after consulting various stakeholders.

Here are the Live Updates