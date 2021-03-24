Abhishek Bachchan roasts troll who said, 'you don't deserve a beautiful wife', gives a savage burnol reply!

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan's perfect tongue-in-cheek humour to shut down haters attacking him online has once again come to his rescue. Recently, a troll tried to hit him hard with a comment on his personal life, but actor's killer response killed it!

Abhishek Bachchan dropped the trailer of his upcoming venture 'The Big Bull' and in the timeline, a user responded with a comment reading: "You are good for nothing buddy...the only thing which I am jealous of you is that you've got a very beautiful wife....and from that too that you don't even deserve her."

Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...

P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s marital status. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 20, 2021

However, the comment has now been deleted by the troll yet AB Junior's savage reply is totally worth a dekko.

He tweeted: Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s marital status.

This is not the first time that celebs have been brutally trolled online yet Abhishek Bachchan's classy reply is a perfect example of how not to succumb to any troll pressure.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in 'The Big Bull' directed by Kookie Gulati. The venture is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

It features Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. It will stream worldwide on April 8, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar.