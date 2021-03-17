हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
hiyavi saigal

Shraddha Kapoor's make-up artist Hiyavi Saigal accuses ex-boyfriend and celebrity hair and make-up artist Florian Hurel of 'almost killing her'

Shraddha Kapoor's make-up artist Hiyavi Saigal moved in with Florian Hurel and the couple even got engaged. However, soon things turned ugly and their relationship eventually ended. 

Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s make-up artist Hiyavi Saigal accuses ex-boyfriend and celebrity hair and make-up artist Florian Hurel of &#039;almost killing her&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Facebook

New Delhi: Hiyavi Saigal, a famous make-up artist, who closely works with actress Shraddha Kapoor recently opened up on her abusive relationship with former boyfriend Florian Hurel. 

Hiyavi Saigal conducted a Q and A session on her Instagram account and while answering fan queries she opened up on her relationship with well-known celebrity hair and make-up artist Florian Hurel. 

In her chat session, she revealed how they started off as a boss and assistant relationship and gradually ended up dating each other. However, she shared some horrific details of how she was tortured by her former partner. Here's a screenshot of all the chats: 

Hiyavi moved in with Florian and the couple even got engaged. However, soon things turned ugly and their relationship eventually ended. 

Florian Hurel has worked with the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone to name a few. 

 

