Wow! Kiara Advani's scorching photoshoot for Filmfare cover will leave you gasping for breath - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani has featured on the cover of Filmfare magazine, looking every bit of a hottie that she is. The Indoo Ki Jawani star graced the March issue, and her photoshoot pictures are simply wow!

Kiara Advani shared her cover picture along with two other photoshoot clicks on Instagram. Take a look:

The actress was seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Laxmii' last year which received a warm reception from fans. This year, Kiara is taking a headstart with the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as the release of Shershaah. Post which the actress will solely shoulder Ashutosh Gowariker's next slipping into the character of Jayantiben for Karram Kurram.

On her personal front, rumours are rife that she is currently dating actor Sidharth Malhotra. The two have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions, however, none has made it public yet.