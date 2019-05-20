close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chennai International Airport

Singapore-bound flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after sparks detected in engine

A Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport on Monday after passengers onboard observed sparks flying out of the plane's engine. 

Singapore-bound flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after sparks detected in engine

CHENNAI: A Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport on Monday after passengers onboard observed sparks flying out of the plane's engine. 

Scoot Airways flight SCO 567, with 170 people on board, took off from Trichy in Tamil Nadu around 1:30 am. At around 3:40 am, passengers observed sparks on the rightside of the aircraft engine and immediately reported it to the crew. 

The flight was immediately escorted to the Chennai cargo bay. Flight engineers are currently checking the engine for the cause of the spark.

Airport sources further refuted all reports on smoke emanating from the plane's cargo section, calling it a false alarm. 

The flight is now expected to fly out on Monday evening.

Tags:
Chennai International AirportScoot Airlines
Next
Story

There was no term called 'Hindu' before Mughals: Kamal Hassan

Must Watch

PT4M34S

BSP dismisses reports amid rumours of Mayawati meeting Sonia, Rahul