Singapore-bound flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after sparks detected in engine

CHENNAI: A Singapore-bound Scoot Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport on Monday after passengers onboard observed sparks flying out of the plane's engine.

Scoot Airways flight SCO 567, with 170 people on board, took off from Trichy in Tamil Nadu around 1:30 am. At around 3:40 am, passengers observed sparks on the rightside of the aircraft engine and immediately reported it to the crew.

The flight was immediately escorted to the Chennai cargo bay. Flight engineers are currently checking the engine for the cause of the spark.

Airport sources further refuted all reports on smoke emanating from the plane's cargo section, calling it a false alarm.

The flight is now expected to fly out on Monday evening.