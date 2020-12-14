Viswanathan Anand launches WestBridge Anand Academy, will personally monitor progress of junior chess prodigies

New Delhi: Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand on Monday (December 14, 2020) announced the launch of the WestBridge Anand Academy and said that he will personally monitor the progress of the junior chess prodigies.

"I am very excited to announce the launch of WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA). Very happy to partner with WestBridge Capital in realising a long dream of mine to nurture talent in India," Anand tweeted.

He added, "This will be a fellowship program that will aim to take our most talented junior chess prodigies to the top ranks."

"Sandeep Singhal at WestBridge Capital and I share the common philosophy that excellence can result from the right grooming, opportunity and training. I will personally be monitoring their progress both as a person and as a chess player," said 51-year-old Viswanathan Anand.

The announcement comes a day after movie critic Taran Adarsh said that a biopic has been planned on Viswanathan Anand.

"The biopic - not titled yet - will be directed by Aanand L Rai. Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai]," said Taran Adarsh in a tweet.



Anand who went on to become the world champion in 2007 successfully defended the title in 2008 against Vladimir Kramnik and then against Veselin Topalov in 2010, and Boris Gelfand in 2012.

However, he lost the title to Magnus Carlsen in 2013.

Notably, Viswanathan Anand was the first sportsperson to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 1991-92. He was then awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2007, making him the first sportsperson to receive India's second-highest civilian award.

