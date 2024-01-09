2 Taj-Branded Resorts On Suheli And Kadmat Islands In Lakshadweep; rooms, suites and other details of tata group hotel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the social media by the storm as he shared the stunning beauty of Lakshadweep. The PM's visit to tiniest Union Territoy of India has yet again brought attention on the immense tourism potential of the Indian archipelago.

Meanwhile, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) is all set to bring two Taj-branded resorts on the islands of Suheli and Kadmat in Lakshadweep. IHCL had in January last year announced the signing of two Taj-branded resorts on the islands of Suheli and Kadmat in Lakshadweep. The company has said, "The Greenfield projects are slated to open in 2026, and will be developed by IHCL."

Rooms, Suites And Other Details Of 2 Taj-Branded Resorts On Suheli And Kadmat Islands In Lakshadweep

Suheli is a ring-shaped island with a coral reef rim that encircles a lagoon and is rich in marine life. IHCL has said that the Taj at Suheli will have 110 rooms including 60 villas on the beach and 50 water villas.

A coral island with a large lagoon, Kadmat Island, also known as Cardamom Island, is a marine protected area with seagrass beds, which are a nestling ground for marine turtles. Featuring 110 rooms, the Taj hotel at Kadmat will comprise of 75 beach villas and 35 water villas, IHCL has added.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, had said, “This signing is in line with IHCL’s pioneering spirit, which has put several destinations such as Rajasthan, Kerala, Goa and Andamans on the global tourist map. The sustainability-focused development will aim to create minimal footprint while preserving the fragile eco-system in yet another unexplored location. We see significant potential in Lakshadweep, with its pristine beaches and coral reefs set amongst the Arabian Sea. The two world class Taj resorts will attract international as well as national travellers.”

Incorporated by Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, IHCL has a portfolio of 252 hotels including 67 under development globally across 4 continents, 11 countries and in over 100 locations.