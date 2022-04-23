हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital CEO Ajay Srinivasan steps down, Vishakha Mulye replaces him

Vishakha Mulye is a chartered accountant by profession and presently serves as an Executive Director of ICICI Bank.

Aditya Birla Capital CEO Ajay Srinivasan steps down, Vishakha Mulye replaces him

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing on April 23 that Vishakha Mulye will take over as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as current CEO Ajay Srivinasan prepares to step down and take on a new job within the Group.

"Ms. Mulye will join the Company on June 1, 2022, as Chief Executive Officer (Designate), with a one-month overlap with Mr. Ajay Srinivasan to enable a smooth leadership transition. After this period of overlap, she will resume her duties as CEO of Aditya Birla Capital Limited "according to the firm.

Vishakha Mulye is a chartered accountant by profession and presently serves as an Executive Director of ICICI Bank, where she is responsible for domestic and international wholesale banking, proprietary trading, markets, and transaction banking, according to the company's filing.

She also serves on the boards of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and ICICI Bank Canada, according to the release.

Mulye was part of the team that planned and executed the ICICI and ICICI Bank merger in 2002. She also oversaw the team that negotiated and completed the former Sangli Bank's merger with ICICI Bank. She was in charge of the Bank's structured finance and global markets divisions, as well as its financial institution ties, from 2002 to 2005. She became the Group's Chief Financial Officer in 2005.

She was appointed to the Board of Directors of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company in 2007, and she became the MD and CEO of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company in 2009.

