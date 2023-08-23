Agriculture Business Idea: Invest In This Allied Agri Business And Earn Decent Money Every Month, Government Subsidy Available

New Delhi: In the Agriculture and its allied sector, there are opportunities galore, the only factor being --if it matches or aligns with your expectations. New age entreprenuers are today embracing many endeavors like animal husbandry, fish farming, poultry, and dairy, fruits, vegetables farming --one among various such allied agriculture business one option is that of Pack House.

The Relevance Of Pack House Business?

If you think about all the fruits and vegetables being grown across India -- a huge chunk is also exported to other countries after being harvested. However, to send them safely, they need to be packaged properly --and here comes Pack House. These are places where fruits and vegetables are packaged carefully and hygienically.



Additionally, to provide more stable income opportunities in the Pack House business, the Bihar government is also providing subsidy scheme. Depending on whether an individual is starting the business or a group of farmers is doing it together, the subsidy can cover either 50% or 75% of the cost.

This support is extended under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission Scheme by the Bihar Agriculture Department's Directorate of Horticulture. The upper limit of the unit cost for setting up a pack house has been set at Rs 4 lakh.

For individuals, the government is covering up to Rs 2 lakh under by the subsidy scheme, which is half of the cost. Meanwhile, if a group of farmers or Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO / FPC) comes to start this business, they can get up to Rs 3 lakh subsidy --which is 75 percent of the cost.

How To Apply For Pack House Business

The application process for this subsidy scheme is also very easy. You have to apply online and submit the form along with some important documents to the Horticulture Department in your district. Once you've set up your pack house, the Agriculture Department will come and verify it. Once the verification is over, the alotted subsidy amount is provided to the beneficiary farmer.

Pack House Business Subsidy Website

For those interested in availing the Subsidy Scheme on Pack House (MIDH) provided by the Bihar Agriculture Department's Directorate of Horticulture, detailed information and applications can be accessed on the official portal: horticulture.bihar.gov.in.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)