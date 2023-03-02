topStoriesenglish2578915
NewsBusinessCompanies
GOOGLE

Alphabet's Self-Driving Unit Waymo Lays Off 8% Of Its Workforce

Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently laid off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots that cleaned the cafeterias at its headquarters.

Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:18 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo has sacked more than 200 employees.
  • This is the 2nd round of Waymo's layoffs.
  • The company fired 8 percent of its total workforce.

Trending Photos

Alphabet's Self-Driving Unit Waymo Lays Off 8% Of Its Workforce

New Delhi: Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo has sacked more than 200 employees in its second round of layoffs. The company fired 8 percent, or 209 employees, of its total workforce. A Waymo spokesperson told TechCrunch that the layoffs, mostly in engineering roles, are part of a "broader organisational restructure that follows a fiscally disciplined approach".

Alphabet, Google's parent company, recently laid off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots that cleaned the cafeterias at its headquarters. Waymo recently announced plans to start testing fully driverless vehicles in Los Angeles. The self-driving unit earlier planned to start its driver-less rides pilot programme in San Francisco. (Also Read: Xiaomi 13 Pro 5g Launched In India: Check Price, Processor, And Other Details)

The company received a permit for its driver-less pilot programme from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which allows autonomous vehicle (AV) companies to take passengers in test AVs without a driver. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: Check List Of Bank Offering Highest Return On Fixed Deposits)

Waymo had received approval from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to charge for autonomous rides. The company recently received investment from its parent company.

The Google spinoff had said that its driverless vehicles were only available to employees but would soon grow to include members of the company`s "Trusted Tester" programme.

For unversed, in light of the recent layoffs and challenging macroeconomic environment, it looks that CEO Sundar Pichai will receive a significant pay reduction. Pichai revealed that all positions beyond the "senior vice president" level will see a large decrease in their annual bonus during a recent town hall meeting with Google employees.

Live Tv

GoogleAlphabetIT layoffs

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985