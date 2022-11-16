topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
AMAZON

Amazon laying off hundreds of employees in India? Here's all you want to know

Nearly 1 lakh people are employed by Amazon, while the job cut is more likely to happen across engineering and other departments, said media reports.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amazon laying off hundreds of employees in India? Here's all you want to know

New Delhi: After news reports poured in that Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 of its workforce in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, several Indian media reports said that the e-commerce giant is looking to cut hundreds of jobs in India as well. The firing of employees in the Indian team would be across divisions, in tandem with global lay off roles.

Nearly 1 lakh people are employed by Amazon, while the job cut is more likely to happen across engineering and other departments, said media reports.

Amazon will also become the latest technology company to lay off employees, which only recently, it had been fighting to retain.

Elon Musk cut Twitter's headcount in half after purchasing the company earlier this month, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced last week that it was laying off 11,000 employees, or roughly 13 per cent of its workforce.

Moreover, many Indian startups have laid off hundreds of employees in the wake of a decline in funding and investment, including Byju's, Ola and Unacademy.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final