New Delhi: E-commerce site Amazon is running ‘Mobile Savings Days', offering exclusive deals and offers on the latest range of smartphones and accessories. Customers can get up to a 40 percent discount on their favorite smartphone brand. Consumers can enjoy up to Rs 10,000 off on iPhone modesl. If you want to buy iPhones, this could be your chance. Mobile Savings Days will run for four days. The sale began on July 25 and will be live till July 29. Customers can avail of amazing deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max during the ongoing sale. For instance, the iPhone 13 128GB variant will be available at Rs 69,990, down from its MRP of Rs 79,990 -- a Rs 10,000 discount.

Customers can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs 750 and up to Rs 1,000 by transacting through EMIs using Citibank and Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. Additionally, customers can avail of up to Rs 2,500 or a cashback of 10% using Slice. Along with this, customers can also avail of 12 months of no-cost EMI, and exchange offer on their favorite smartphones. Customers can also get additional discounts by using coupons on selected smartphones. (Also Read: Beware of Instant loan App fraud! State Bank of India shares 6 safety tips)

Here’s the list of iPhones available at the discounted rate on Mobile Savings Days:-

iPhone 13 128 GB

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic Chipset. Apple claims that the iPhone 13 has the fastest CPU found in any smartphone. The body of the iPhone is made of aluminum, which makes it look very special. It has a 12 MP TrueDepth camera system with a 12 MP wide camera. (Also Read: ZEE & CEO, Punit Goenka honoured as GameChanger of the Year)

The price of the iPhone is Rs 79,990 but one can get it for Rs 69,990 with 12% off on Mobile Savings Days.

iPhone 13 256 GB costs Rs 89,900 but you can get it in Rs 79,900 with 11% off.

iPhone 13 512 GB variant price is Rs 1,09,900 but you can buy it for Rs 99,990 with a 9% of discount.

iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB

The iPhone 13 Pro is equipped with the latest A15 Bionic Chipset with a 120 HZ display. Apple iPhone 13 Pro is being offered with an ultra-wide-angle camera and a wide-angle camera with a 12-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto lens. The cinematic mode has also been given to shoot great videos on smartphones.

The iPhone costs Rs 1,19,900 but you can get it for Rs 1,10,900 with 8% off during Mobile Savings Days.

iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB variant’s price is Rs 1,29,900 but you can buy it in Rs 1,20,000

iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB variant’s price is Rs 1,49,900 but you can buy it in Rs 1,45,900.

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is equipped with the latest A15 Bionic Chipset with a 120 HZ display. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is being offered with an ultra-wide-angle camera and a wide-angle camera with a 12-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto lens.

The device costs Rs 1,29,900 but one can get it for Rs 1,20,900 in Mobile Savings Days.

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB variant’s price is Rs 1,39,900 but you can buy it in Rs 1,30,000

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB variant’s price is Rs 1,59,900 but you can buy it in Rs 1,55,900