New Delhi: The buzz on social media is reaching new heights as details of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest child of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant have surfaced. The leaked invitation card outlines a grand three-day affair set to take place from March 1 to March 3, 2024, at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Invitation Card

The couple's invitation card, adorned with lush greens and forest motifs, comes with a personal touch. Mukesh and Nita Ambani penned a heartfelt handwritten note inside, revealing their decision to travel to Jamnagar to kickstart Anant Ambani's new chapter.

In their note, they shared insights into Reliance's significant environmental contributions, highlighting the plantation of over 10 million trees in the arid region near Jamnagar.

Engagement Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially got engaged in January 2023, marked by a ceremony steeped in Gujarati traditions. The engagement festivities included Chunari Vidhi and Gol Dhana, with a surprise performance stealing the show. Anant donned a dark blue kurta pajama, while Radhika stunned in a cream lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery.

Rumors had previously hinted at a July 2024 wedding for the couple. Mukesh and Nita Ambani, proud parents of Akash, Isha, and Anant, have already celebrated the weddings of their older children in 2019 and 2020.

Anant Ambani, a graduate of Brown University, has been an integral part of Reliance Industries in various roles, contributing as a director on the boards of Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms.

Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and a New York University alumna, serves as a director of Encore Healthcare.