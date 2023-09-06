Another Top-level Exit From BharatPe, CBO Nishant Jain Quits To Join Angel One

New Delhi: The series of top-level exits from fintech leader BharatPe continues with the latest exit being its chief business officer (CBO) Nishant Jain. After serving for 3.5 years at the company, Jain has now moved on from BharatPe to join as executive director and CBO (assisted business) at Angel One (previously Angel Broking).

Jain had joined BharatPe in May 2020 and scaled up BharatPe’s merchant base to 10 million. Last week, Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl, former COO of BharatPe who was recently reassigned as Chief Business Officer (CBO) for the company's merchant lending division, stepped down.

Chief Technology Officer Vijay Aggarwal, the Head of Consumer Product-PostPe Nehul Malhotra, the Chief Product Officer of Lending and Consumer Products Rajat Jain, and the Vice-President of Technology Geetanshu Singla, recently stepped down from BharatPe.

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer had stepped down from his position in January. Sameer was said to be starting a new venture capital (VC) fund and to invest in at least 20 founder teams this year.

"Nishant, who is an IIM-B alumnus with two decades of experience, has an impressive record of propelling Indian startups like BharatPe and Zomato towards growth. He has held a senior leadership role at FMCG MNC major, Coca-Cola. At Angel One, Nishant will spearhead collaborative alliances with essential stakeholders while enhancing business performance through the strategic growth of the assisted channel," Angel One said in a statement.

Ravish Sinha is the new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at Angel One, the company has announced.

Ravish, is taking over the reins from former CPTO Dinesh Radhakrishnan, who is headed towards a new journey.

"With a remarkable track record spanning over two decades, Ravish, a National Institute of Technology alumnus, has excelled in prominent senior leadership positions with industry-leading technology companies like Flipkart and Yahoo. With a passion for addressing intricate engineering challenges, he will play a crucial role in delivering Angel’s product vision, strategy, design, engineering, marketing and cross-functional influence. Additionally, he will shape a well-defined product roadmap as he supervises the complete product lifecycle, thus creating more value for our clients," said the company.

With IANS Inputs