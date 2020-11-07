Apple iPhone 13 series likely to get massive camera upgrades - check details

New Delhi: Just days after the launch of Apple's much awaited iPhone 12 series, there is already information trickling in about the the next set of iPhone.

As reported by MyFixGuide, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple's ultra-wide lens will get a significant upgrade in the next series of iPhone's tentatively named iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 camera will have significant improvements and it is likely to have an F1.6 6P ultrawide lens with autofocus on the back. The iPhone 12 series are have three rear-cameras along with a LiDAR Scanner and already equipped with F2.4 5P fixed focus ultrawide sensor.

Kuo has predicted in his latest note that Apple will continue with four models for its next year’s iPhone 13 series. This could mean that we will see the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max by next year.

The Cupertino-based smartphone giant is targeting a wide range of consumers with four models and it may not want to discontinue offering several models of choice.

So far, this is all the information Kuo has shared and it is still too early to tell about Apple’s next year’s iPhones. We still do not know whether the iPhone 13's OLED display will finally have a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate or not.