Bank Of Baroda Q3 Profit Rises 19% To Rs 4,579 Crore

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday posted a 19 percent increase in profit at Rs 4,579 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023. The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 3,853 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income increased to Rs 31,416 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 27,092 crore in the same period last year, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income of the bank rose to Rs 28,605 crore from Rs 23,540 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 3.08 percent of gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 4.53 percent a year ago. (Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Q3 Profit Up 33.27% At Rs 3,206.8 Crore)

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.70 percent from 0.99 percent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal. However, the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank moderated to 14.72 percent as against 14.93 percent at the end of December 2022. (Also Read: Number Of Income Tax Filers Increases To Over Eight Crore: President Murmu During Budget Session)

During the December quarter FY24, the bank made a contingent provision of Rs 50.49 crore in respect of investment in the Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) pursuant to RBI circular dated December 19, 2023, it said.