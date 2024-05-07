Bhaad Mein Jaye Family: Canara, Bandhan Bank Officers Abuse Employees For Failing To Meet Target In Viral Video --WATCH

New Delhi: Toxic workplace is not only demoralizing for the employees but the trauma associated with it can linger for a long time, affecting productivity.

Two such instances are getting viral in the social media where senior employees of Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank seem to be abusing the employees, scoffing at them for not meeting their target. In the video, one Kunal Bhardwaj, seemingly a senior manager of Bandhan Bank, is howling at his employees for not meeting the target.

In the video, he is also seemingly unfathomed by explanation given by the junior employee regarding death of a close relative in the family.

Another Video is that of May 4, where the senior employee of Canara Bank Lokapati Swain is showering abuses upon his junior employee for not being able to meet target and 'taking off time to go on family holidays'.

@canarabank. @CBOAofficial @nsitharamanoffc See the language of an Executive of Canara Bank. Are you listening Mr. Raju, CEO pic.twitter.com/lfjHSD4f5t — Harry Victor Coelho (@HarryVictorCoe1) May 4, 2024

Both the banks took cognizance of the matter and posted on X (formerly Twitter), that the banks do not endorse such actions and behaviour and that necessary action would be taken.

Bandhan Bank's reaction

The Bank has taken cognizance of the incident. At Bandhan Bank, we place high emphasis on values & we condemn such behaviour. We do not endorse or promote such approach. Necessary action has already been initiated & we will take appropriate steps in line with the Bank’s policy. — Bandhan Bank (@bandhanbank_in) April 26, 2024

Canara Bank's reaction

At Canara Bank we always value the contribution of our employees and their families, it is proven time and again. The bank does not endorse this kind of individual behaviour and personal opinion of a particular staff. We assure that appropriate action is being taken. May 4, 2024

Meanwhile, last year news agency IANS had described another phenomenon last year that had taken the workforce by storm. With trends like "the big resignation," "the quiet quitting," and the most recent "the big quit," the employment environment has undergone significant change.

"Employee requirements and wants are already being discussed. The organisation needs to start paying attention to their issues. The issues could be with communication, work-life harmony, behavioural problems, underperforming leaders, or incentive programs. They will look elsewhere for answers if they can`t get them at their present job," IANS had reported.