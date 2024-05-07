Advertisement
CANARA BANK

Bhaad Mein Jaye Family: Canara, Bandhan Bank Officers Abuse Employees For Failing To Meet Target In Viral Video --WATCH

Senior employees of Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank are seen hurling abuses on the subordinates for not meeting their targets. Watch viral video.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bhaad Mein Jaye Family: Canara, Bandhan Bank Officers Abuse Employees For Failing To Meet Target In Viral Video --WATCH

New Delhi: Toxic workplace is not only demoralizing for the employees but the trauma associated with it can linger for a long time, affecting productivity.

Two such instances are getting viral in the social media where senior employees of Bandhan Bank and Canara Bank seem to be abusing the employees, scoffing at them for not meeting their target. In the video, one Kunal Bhardwaj, seemingly a senior manager of Bandhan Bank, is howling at his employees for not meeting the target.

In the video, he is also seemingly unfathomed by explanation given by the junior employee regarding death of a close relative in the family.

Another Video is that of May 4, where the senior employee of Canara Bank Lokapati Swain is showering abuses upon his junior employee for not being able to meet target and 'taking off time to go on family holidays'.

Both the banks took cognizance of the matter and posted on X (formerly Twitter), that the banks do not endorse such actions and behaviour and that necessary action would be taken.

Bandhan Bank's reaction

Canara Bank's reaction

Meanwhile, last year news agency IANS had described another phenomenon last year that had taken the workforce by storm. With trends like "the big resignation," "the quiet quitting," and the most recent "the big quit," the employment environment has undergone significant change.

"Employee requirements and wants are already being discussed. The organisation needs to start paying attention to their issues. The issues could be with communication, work-life harmony, behavioural problems, underperforming leaders, or incentive programs. They will look elsewhere for answers if they can`t get them at their present job," IANS had reported.

