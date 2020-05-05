BHEL invites global firms for partnership, setting up manufacturing bases in India amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has floated an expression of interest inviting global companies to partner with and leverage its facilities for setting up manufacturing bases in India amid ongoing economic disruption across the world due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maharatna Central public sector enterprise on Monday highlighted that India can provide its massive infrastructure of all PSU to foreign-based Industries and bring new technologies for domestic and export markets.

The BHEL stated that the global crisis has "thrown up a huge opportunity for India - one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and an attractive investment destination which offers strong democratic governance, a well-established judicial system, a young workforce, one of the largest domestic markets and favourable investment policies."

The coronavirus has highlighted the dangers of manufacturing activities being concentrated in a single location and thrown up the need for diversification of supply chains and manufacturing, it said.

BHEL said its facilities and capabilities along with its tie-ups, put it in a strong position to support any international company in setting up a base in India. It has 16 manufacturing facilities across the country with a substantial land bank as well as extensive built-up industrial, commercial, and residential spaces. Its manpower strength of about 34,000 includes 9,000 engineers.

It also has 16 centres of excellence (CoEs) in varied areas like computational fluid dynamics, intelligent machines and robotics, machine dynamics, nanotechnology, power electronics, ultra-high voltage, advanced transmission, control and instrumentation, surface engineering, coal research and advance fabrication technology.

With these facilities and capabilities along with its tie-ups, the BHEL has cited its strong position to support any international company in setting up a base in India and taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Make in India.