Bidding Farewell To Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, Visionary Chairman Of Oberoi Hotels & Pioneer In Redefining The Hospitality Sector

New Delhi: The scion and Chairman of Oberoi Hotels private limited, Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, took his last breath on Monday at the age of 86. He was the former chairman and director of EIH Limited, the Flagship Company of The Oberoi Group and a pioneer in revolutionizing the hospitality sector in India. He took over the reins of the hotel chain from his father and founder of Oberoi Hotels Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh. PRS not only maintained the prestige but also successfully expanded the brand globally.

Let’s dig deeper to remember the man who left an inspiring legacy behind.

Early Life and Education

Born on February 3, 1929, in New Delhi, Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, affectionately known as "Biki," emerged as a stalwart in the realm of luxury hospitality. His journey began under the guidance of his father, the late Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, the visionary founder of The Oberoi Group.

Pioneering Luxury Hospitality

Educated in India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, Mr. Oberoi's global perspective became a cornerstone of his leadership. He played a pivotal role in steering the development of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, transforming the brand into a symbol of exquisite luxury.

International Recognition and Awards

Mr. Oberoi's unwavering commitment to excellence garnered numerous accolades. Notably, in 2008, he received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, recognizing his exceptional service to the nation. His visionary leadership earned him the '2010 Corporate Hotelier of the World' award by HOTELS magazine, solidifying The Oberoi Group's status among the world's premier luxury hotel chains.

A Legacy of Learning and Development

Understanding the pivotal role of people in any organization, Mr. Oberoi established The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development in 1967, setting a gold standard for hospitality education in Asia.

Lifetime Achievement and Global Impact

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Oberoi received multiple Lifetime Achievement Awards, including recognition at the International Luxury Travel Market in 2012 and the International Hotels Investment Forum in Berlin in 2003. Forbes India Leadership Awards and CNBC TV18 India Business Leader Awards also acknowledged his enduring impact on the hospitality industry.

A Visionary's Farewell

In May 2022, Mr. PRS Oberoi took a poignant step, relinquishing his position as Chairman and Director of EIH Limited. His decision marked the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape the world of luxury hospitality.

Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi's life was a testament to his visionary spirit, commitment to excellence, and the belief that true development is measured not just in economic terms but in the impact one has on individuals and industries. As we bid farewell to this titan of the hospitality industry, his legacy will undoubtedly endure, an everlasting source of inspiration for generations to come.