Biryani ATM: Chennai-Based Start-Up Launches India's First Biryani Takeout Outlet

New Delhi: It's likely that a vending machine comes to mind when you think of the food equivalent of an ATM. Yet, stacking mass-produced, packaged goods on top of one another is not the most fascinating thing ever. Do not fret. Such dull imagery might soon be replaced by a Chennai-based startup's fully automated, unmanned biryani takeaway service.

The first unmanned biryani takeout location in India has been established by Bai Veetu Kalyanam, or BVK Biryani, in Kolathur. The business soon plans to open 12 other sites throughout the city.

The store in Kolathur has equipment with 32-inch touchscreens. Customers can quickly browse the BVK Biryani menu that is shown and order from it. The consumer can proceed to make the payment after choosing the delicacy they want to sample. They can either use a card or a QR code to do it.

The consumer merely needs to tap the "open door" option to pick up their packaged food once the order is ready, which only takes a few minutes.

A culinary blogger captured the rapid process in a video. He claims that in order to access the payment gateway, he had to enter his name and phone number after placing the order for a mini-mutton biryani. He explained that consumers could only use plastic money or electronic payments because the option to pay with cash was not yet accessible. In little than four minutes, the dinner was ready.

He advised folks to visit this kiosk because of the interesting experience it provides.

Faheem S, co-founder and CEO of BVK, reportedly announced the startup's plans to open 12 of these unmanned biryani takeaway stores throughout Chennai to NDTV. The business already provides one-hour delivery throughout the Southern metropolis. Later on, BVK plans to expand the business to cover all of India.

The traditional coal and firewood are used to prepare BVK's biryani. They assert that they do not use meat obtained from other sellers or from storage. The materials, including the spices required to produce the dish, are ground in-house each day, according to demand, according to the official website of BVK. Nothing is pre-purchased or pre-stored.