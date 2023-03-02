BREAKING! Adani-Hindenburg Row: SC Forms Expert Committee To Probe Recent Share Crash

New Delhi: Adani-hindenburg Row: The Supreme Court has ordered setting up of committee headed by ex-apex court judge A M Sapre to probe recent share crash. SC has asked the probe panel to submit its report within two months.

SC said committee will make overall assessment of situation, suggest measures to make investors aware.

The apex court has also directed Centre, financial statutory bodies, SEBI chairperson to render all cooperation to panel set up for probe.

Former judges OP Bhat, JP Devdatt are also part of six-member probe committee.

(Further Details Awaited)