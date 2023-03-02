topStoriesenglish2578900
ADANI-HINDENBURG SAGA

BREAKING! Adani-Hindenburg Row: SC Forms Expert Committee To Probe Recent Share Crash

The apex court has also directed Centre, financial statutory bodies, SEBI chairperson to render all cooperation to panel set up for probe.

Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:13 AM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Adani-hindenburg Row: The Supreme Court has ordered setting up of committee headed by ex-apex court judge A M Sapre to probe recent share crash. SC has asked the probe panel to submit its report within two months.

SC said committee will make overall assessment of situation, suggest measures to make investors aware.

The apex court has also directed Centre, financial statutory bodies, SEBI chairperson to render all cooperation to panel set up for probe.

Former judges OP Bhat, JP Devdatt are also part of six-member probe committee.

(Further Details Awaited)

