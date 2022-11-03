topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
META INDIA HEAD QUITS

Breaking: Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns, will join rival Snap

Ajit had joined Meta India, then Facebook, in 2019 as VP and MD. He had done considerable work to increase the user base of both Meta’s apps WhatsApp and Instagram.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Meta India heads Ajit Mohan resigns.
  • He will join Meta's rival Snap, as per reports.

Trending Photos

Breaking: Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns, will join rival Snap

New Delhi: Meta India head Ajit Mohan has given his resignation from the company. According to the report, he is joining rival company Snap. At the company, Ajit will serve as the President of the APAC business.

Ajit had joined Meta India, then Facebook, in 2019 as VP and MD. He had done considerable work to increase the user base of both Meta’s apps WhatsApp and Instagram.

Earlier, he served as the chief executive officer of Star India’s video streaming service Hotstar for four years.

(This is a developing story)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?