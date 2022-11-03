Breaking: Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns, will join rival Snap

New Delhi: Meta India head Ajit Mohan has given his resignation from the company. According to the report, he is joining rival company Snap. At the company, Ajit will serve as the President of the APAC business.

Ajit had joined Meta India, then Facebook, in 2019 as VP and MD. He had done considerable work to increase the user base of both Meta’s apps WhatsApp and Instagram.

Earlier, he served as the chief executive officer of Star India’s video streaming service Hotstar for four years.

(This is a developing story)