BREAKING: Mother Dairy hikes milk rate by Rs 2/ litre for THESE customers from tomorrow; Deets inside

"The dairy business is experiencing a year like never before. Even after the holidays, there has been a noticeable rise in demand for milk and milk products from both individuals and organisations. On the other hand, despite expectations, the purchase of raw milk did not increase following Diwali "The business stated.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The price of full-cream, toned, and double-toned milk would increase by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) starting on Tuesday, December 27. Mother Dairy has announced its fifth price increase of the year, blaming the increase in input costs. The MRP for the Cow Milk and Token Milk variations has not yet been revised.

Full-cream milk prices have gone up by 2 cents to 66 cents per litre according to Mother Dairy, while toned milk costs have gone up from 51 cents to 53 cents per litre. The price of double-toned milk has gone up to 47 cents per litre from 45 cents. Input cost increases and the recent heatwave have led to an increase in raw milk procurement prices of roughly 24 percent, it was noted. 

The sector as a whole is feeling the pressure on raw milk pricing, which is pushing up consumer prices. We are severely constrained to revise consumer pricing of chosen milk varieties in Delhi NCR effective from December 27, 2022 because we are committed to continuing to pay farmers remunerative prices to lessen the impact, according to Mother Dairy.

The business claimed that as a responsible organisation, it has always made an effort to create a balance between farmers and consumers. "...as a result, we have been gradually transferring the additional input cost to our customers on a few select versions." About 75 percent to 80 of the prices consumers pay for milk are transferred by Mother Dairy to the milk producers.

