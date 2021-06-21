British woman’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare ghazal rendition leaves Anand Mahindra mesmerized! Hear it yourself

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is extremely active on Twitter and usually shares a range of things on the micro blogging site.

This time The M&M Chairman took to Twitter to share a video of a British woman Tanya Wells singing a very prominent ghazal – Gulon Mein Rang Bhare Baad-e-Nau-Bahaar Chale.

The ghazal written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz and immortalised by Ghazal Maestro Mehdi Hassan has left Anand Mahindra mesmerized. The video is tad old, but Mahindra said that it only caught his notice today.

The woman in the video can be heard the ghazal with absolute vocal elan. Her singing skills, Mahindra said has ‘changed the quality of this morning’.

Mahindra Tweeted, “A five year old video by British artiste Tanya Wells but I heard it for the first time today. Kitni nazakat hai inki awaaz mein. It changed the quality of this morning...If this is what globalisation is, then bring it on...”

The video of Wells, who is a singer and songwriter from London, has been retweeted 363 times and liked by 24.4K users since.