Business Idea: Earn Upto Rs 21.80 Lakh Per Year By Investing Own Capital Of Rs 2 Lakh In This Exotic Food Venture

Most people wish to have their own business. But, they are not able to start it because of huge investment requirements. In such a situation, we have identified for you a potential business idea that requires less capital but gives you more profit. This is the business of making bamboo pickles and canned bamboo shoots that might earn you lakhs of rupees a year. The government also helps start this business.



Business Idea: Bamboo Shoot Product Business

Bamboo shoots are young, edible bamboo plants consumed either raw or processed because of their unique taste and flavor. If you are looking to embark on your business journey with a low-cost and high-profit business strategy, making bamboo shoot products could be a great option. You can set up the business at a small scale from the comfort of your home but if you want your revenue to be in lakhs, you should open a manufacturing unit. The government also helps people start the business. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), you can apply for bank loans and receive up to Rs 10 lakh in funding to start your business.



Business Idea: Bamboo Shoot Pickles And Canned Bamboo Shoots

A bamboo shoot pickle is a variety of pickles prepared using bamboo shoots. Essentially a bamboo shoot pickle recipe is made with sliced and thin bamboo, spices, salt and oil. It is the most delicious side dish to any Indian meal.

Although fresh bamboo shoots are sought after, canned bamboo shoots are also popular. The bamboo shoots in cans have already been peeled, and cut, and are ready for cooking. There is a great deal of demand for them from homes, hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc.



Business Idea: Cost Of Bamboo Pickle And Canned Bamboo Shoot Production

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has prepared a report on the ways to start and profit from the bamboo pickle and canned bamboo shoot-making business. For the project, you need to set up a bamboo shoot processing unit. According to the feasibility report, to set up the business, the cost of the project is Rs 20 lakh, out of which your own capital will be Rs 2 lakh. If you don't have any place of your own, you can rent space and set up the business there.

To expand your business you need a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI). This license can be applied for by filling out the online form.

Bamboo Pickle And Canned Bamboo Shoot Production COST OF PROJECT

Land Leased/Owned

Building & Civil Work (2000Sq Ft): Rs 5 lakh

Plant & Machinery: Rs 7.55 lakh

Furniture & Fixtures: Rs 73,000

Pre-operative Expenses: Rs 75,000

Working Capital Requirement: Rs 5.97 lakh

Total: Rs 20 lakh

Bamboo Pickle And Canned Bamboo Shoot Production MEANS OF FINANCE

Own Contribution @10%: Rs 2 Lakh

Term Loan: Rs 12.63 Lakh

Working Capital Finance: Rs 5.37 Lakh

Total: Rs 20 Lakh

Business Idea: Profit From Bamboo Shoot Product Business

From the bamboo shoot product business, you can earn a very handsome amount every month. This earning also depends on the quality, packing, and taste of your bamboo shoot product. You can contact the wholesale, retail market, and retail chain to sell your products. You can also list your bamboo shoot products on the online platform.

The KVIC feasible report giving a Five Year's Projected Profitability Statement on utensil scrubber business said that in the first year you can see a net profit of Rs 8.37 lakh, Rs 11.17 lakh in the second year, Rs 14.84 lakh in the third year, Rs 18.39 lakh in the fourth year and Rs 21.80 lakh in the fifth year.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)