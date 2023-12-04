Business Idea: Earn Upto Rs 27.85 Lakh Per Year By Investing Own Contribution Of Rs 4 Lakh In This Venture

Whether you're an entrepreneur looking to start a profitable small business or, if you're unemployed, wanting to start a unique business with low investment, today we're going to tell you about a business concept that you can start with less money and make more profit from.

Even with a modest initial investment or own contribution, this business with adequate loan can generate lakhs of rupees in revenue.

Business Idea: Rusk Biscuit-Making Business

This product is in high demand in homes and restaurants alike. It stands for filling meals and on-the-go snacks. People of all ages love it. Well, we are talking about the rusk biscuits. Because of its enormous demand and consumption, the rusk biscuit business can be one of the best startup ideas. People of all ages enjoy rusk biscuits, and demand for them is consistently high in both urban and rural areas. If you start a rusk biscuit-making business, you can earn around a handsome net profit per month from it. The government will also help you in launching this business. In such a case, setting up a facility for producing rusk biscuits is one of the business projects that you can identify.

Business Idea: How To Start Rusk Biscuit Making Business?

Considering its huge demand, you can start the rusk biscuit-making business at a small scale or large scale and get huge profits. Although they can be made by hand at home, rusk cookies require an automated machine for bulk manufacturing and selling. To start a rusk-making business, an investment will have to be made in setting up a plant, raw materials, and machinery. To start the business, 500 to 800 sq. ft. of space will be needed. You can rent a space if you don't have any.

Business Idea: Capital Required To Start Rusk Biscuit Making Business

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has prepared a report on the business of making Rusk Biscuits. The report states that starting a Rusk Biscuit business will cost you cost Rs 40 Lakh, out of which you will require your own contribution of Rs 4 lakhs.

Rusk Biscuit Manufacturing COST OF PROJECT



Land Rented/Owned

Building & Civil Work: Rs 4.00 Lakh

Plant & Machinery: Rs 21.60 Lakh

Furniture & Fixtures: Rs 1.30 Lakh

Other Equipments: Rs 2 Lakh

Working Capital: Rs 11.11 Lakh

Total Cost of Project = Rs 40 Lakh



Rusk Biscuit Manufacturing MEANS OF FINANCE

Own Contribution 10%: Rs 4 Lakh

Term Loan: Rs 26 Lakh

Working Capital: Rs 10 Lakh



How Does The Government Help In Starting Your Business?

The government will help you in launching your rusk biscuit manufacturing business. You can apply for bank loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). Under this policy, you can receive up to Rs 10 lakh in loans, which is a respectable sum to launch the business. Since PMMY provides unsecured loans, there is no requirement for collateral to apply, and the funds will be disbursed hassle-free.

Business Idea: Profits From Rusk Biscuit Making Business

If your rusk biscuits have a unique taste and quality, together with good marketing, you can see lakhs in sales from your business.

The KVIC feasible report giving a Five Year's Projected Profitability Statement on Rusk Biscuit Business said that in the first year you can see a net profit of Rs 9.68 lakh, Rs 11.30 lakh in the second year, Rs 14.84 lakh in the third year, Rs 21.21 lakh in the fourth year and Rs 27.85 lakh in the fifth year.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)