Business Idea: Earn Upto Rs 6.37 Lakh Per Year By Investing Own Capital Of Rs 1.23 Lakh In This Venture

If you are fed up with working 10 to 6 and want to start your own business, then we have identified a potential business project for you. This is a low-risk business that is easy to start. Additionally, the government also helps people start this business from scratch. This is the business of making utensil scrubbers that might earn you lakhs of rupees a year.

Business Idea: Utensil Scrubber Manufacturing Business

A kitchen scrub is a basic requirement for every kitchen, whether it is in a house, a hotel, or a restaurant. We use the scrubber to clean a lot of mess in the kitchen, from cleaning the grease on utensils and ovens to scrubbing tiles and surfaces. Because there is always a huge market demand for this product, making and selling it would be extremely profitable. The government also helps people start the business. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), you can apply for bank loans and receive up to Rs 10 lakh in funding to start your business. So, it's time for you to start your kitchen scrubber business and start making bumper profits.



Business Idea: Cost Of Utensil Scrubber Manufacturing Unit

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has prepared a report on the ways to start and profit from the scrubber-making business. According to the feasibility report, to make kitchen scrubbers you will need a manufacturing unit. The cost of the project is Rs 12.31 lakhs, out of which your own capital will be Rs 1.23 lakhs. A full industrial setup requires between 1200–1800 sq ft of space. The unit can be put up in your own land, or rented space if you don't have any space of your own.

Utensil Scrubber Manufacturing COST OF PROJECT

Particulars Amount

Land Own/Rented

Plant & Machinery: Rs 8.10 lakh

Furniture & Fixtures: Rs 0.50 lakh

Working Capital: Rs 3.71 lakh

Total: Rs 12.31 lakh

Utensil Scrubber Manufacturing MEANS OF FINANCE

Own Contribution: Rs 1.23 lakh

Working Capital(Finance): Rs 3.34 lakh

Term Loan: Rs 7.74 lakh

Total: Rs 12.31 lakh

Business Idea: Profit From Utensil Scrubber Business

By starting a kitchen scrubber manufacturing business, you can earn lakhs annually. Even after making monthly loan repayments, you will still make a handsome profit. You can contact nearby supermarkets, and shops to sell your product. You can also list your product on online sites to boost sales.

The KVIC feasible report giving a Five Year's Projected Profitability Statement on utensil scrubber business said that in the first year you can see a net profit of Rs 2.97 lakh, Rs 3.77 lakh in the second year, Rs 4.47 lakh in the third year, Rs 5.50 lakh in the fourth year and Rs 6.37 lakh in the fifth year.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)