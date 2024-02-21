Business Success Story: Ravi Modi, The Man Who Turned Rs.10,000 Borrowed Into Rs.26,000 Crore Legacy

New Delhi: Ravi Modi's journey from being a prodigious math talent in his childhood to becoming a prominent figure in the fashion industry as the founder of Vedant Fashions, the creators of the renowned Manyavar brand, is a captivating tale of determination and entrepreneurial vision. His early prowess in mathematics foreshadowed a future filled with remarkable accomplishments. After gaining experience in his father's modest retail store in Kolkata and briefly considering pursuing an MBA, Modi took the leap into the business world. With just ₹10,000 borrowed from his mother, he embarked on his venture with Vedant Fashions.

Beginning by manufacturing Indian attire and targeting markets across various states, Modi laid the groundwork for Manyavar's success. His strategic decisions, such as partnering with large retail chains and establishing exclusive brand outlets, significantly expanded the reach of his business. By 2005-06, Manyavar had become a staple in major stores throughout India, and in 2008, it opened its inaugural exclusive brand outlet in Bhubaneswar.

This shift in focus towards expanding exclusive outlets marked a pivotal moment in the company's strategy. Modi's asset-light and highly efficient approach yielded remarkable returns. Presently, Manyavar operates in over 1.3 million square feet of retail space across 230 cities in India, with plans for further expansion, particularly in southern regions such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Modi's success transcends mere numerical achievements; it's also about the transformative impact he's had. His inclusion in the 2022 Forbes World’s Billionaires List, ranking 1,238 with a net worth of $2.5 billion, which surged to $3 billion by April 2023, speaks volumes. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Vedant Fashions Limited concluded the fiscal year with robust profits, a testament to the resilience of its business model.

Modi's faith in destiny, coupled with his innovative business strategies, has not only propelled Vedant Fashions to a valuation of ₹26,000 crore but has also revolutionized the Indian ethnic wear market. The company's expansion into online sales and the introduction of new product lines like Twamev and Manthan, catering to diverse market segments, reflect a calculated approach to capturing a larger share of India's growing wedding and celebratory wear market.

The triumph of Vedant Fashions under Modi's leadership underscores the importance of strategic planning, market understanding, and an asset-light business model. With a significant market presence and a commitment to ongoing innovation, Vedant Fashions and Manyavar are poised for sustained growth and success in the Indian fashion landscape.