CBI registers case against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, V N Dhoot in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Chanda Kochhar, former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank; her husband Deepak Kochhar; V N Dhoot, MD of Videocon group and others in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case has alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore. Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of Rupees in Nupower, co-founded by Deepak Kochhar, months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI Bank in 2012.

Earlier in the day, the agency carried out searches at multiple locations, including the offices of Videocon group in Mumbai and Aurangabad, offices of Nupower Renewables Pvt Limited which is operated by Deepak Kochhar, and Supreme Energy after registering a case.

As per Sebi's preliminary probe conducted earlier, Deepak Kochhar had many business dealings with the Videocon group over the past several years. Besides, Deepak and Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot were co-founders and promoters of NuPower, besides other associations.

In March 2018, CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and unidentified others. A PE is a precursor before the agency lodges an FIR to probe criminal charges on the basis of evidence collected during the former exercise.

With Agency Inputs