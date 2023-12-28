CCI Approves Acquisition Of Controlling Stake In Reliance Capital By IndusInd Holdings, Others

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of the control/stake in Reliance Capital Limited by IndusInd International Holdings Limited, IIHL BFSI (India) Limited, and Aasia Enterprises LLP.

"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of control by acquiring shares in Reliance Capital Limited (RCL/Target) by IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL), IIHL BFSI (India) Limited (IIHL BFSI), and Aasia Enterprises LLP (Aasia). IIHL, IIHL BFSI, and Aasia shall be hereinafter jointly referred to as the Acquirer. Target is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings initiated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)," said Competition Commission of India in a statement.

IIHL is a Global Business License licensee company incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius and regulated by Mauritius's Financial Services Commission. The principal activity of IIHL is investment holding whereby IIHL holds shares in different companies spread across sectors. IIHL does not manufacture, supply, distribute, or sell any products or provide any services.

RCL is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company Core Investment Company (CIC) – Non-Deposit Taking Systemically Important (NBFC-CIC-ND-SI) under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. As a CIC, RCL is primarily a holding company, holding investments in its subsidiaries, associates, and other group companies. RCL’s subsidiaries and associates are engaged in various businesses in the financial service sector.