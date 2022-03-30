हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Citi-Axis Deal

Citi to sell India consumer business to Axis Bank for $1.6 billion

Citigroup Inc is selling its Indian consumer banking businesses to private lender Axis Bank for $1.6 billion. 

Citi to sell India consumer business to Axis Bank for $1.6 billion

New Delhi: Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its Indian consumer banking businesses to private lender Axis Bank for $1.6 billion, as the U.S. bank exits retail operations in 13 markets.

The deal will include the transfer of about 3,600 Citi employees to Axis, and Citi expects the release of about $800 million of allocated tangible common equity after the deal.

The sale excludes Citi`s institutional client businesses in India, it said in a filing. Also Read: RAMP Scheme: Cabinet approves Rs 6062.45 crore for new programme to bolster MSMEs

The deal is part of Citi CEO Jane Fraser`s plan to revamp the lender by exiting retail banking operations in 13 countries and focusing on its more lucrative institutional and wealth management businesses. Also Read: PM KISAN eKYC deadline extended till 22 May 2022: Details here

 

