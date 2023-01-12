Cognizant appoints Ravi Kumar as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect

New Delhi: Ravi Kumar S was appointed CEO and a board member of Cognizant Technology Solutions, a Nasdaq-listed company, on Thursday. His appointment is effective immediately. In both jobs, Kumar replaces Brian Humphries. According to the IT company, Humphries will serve as a special advisor to the business until March 15, 2023, in order to ensure a smooth transition.

Kumar formerly held a position with Infosys. During the period from January 2016 until October 2022, he served as the company's president. Kumar has an engineering degree from Shivaji University in Maharashtra and an MBA from the Xavier Institute of Management in Orissa. Prior to earning his MBA, Kumar, according to his LinkedIn profile, worked as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. (Also Read: Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in December from 5.88% in November: Government data)

In 2002, Kumar began working at Infosys, where he was based in the Hyderabad branch. Later, in 2014, he relocated to Manhattan. Additionally, the business declared that Stephen J. Rohleder, a Cognizant Board member since March 2022, has been chosen to serve as Board Chair. (Also Read: Microsoft employees get ''unlimited time off'' in THIS country; Check more details here)

Kumar remarked, "It is an honour to join Cognizant, a company I have long respected for its committed client focus and its track record of innovation. "To take advantage of the numerous opportunities that lie ahead, I am looking forward to working with Steve, the members of the Board, and the leadership group.

I have witnessed Cognizant fundamentally restructure its business by boosting operational discipline, enhancing client relationships, and extending its digital portfolio and capabilities. Cognizant is in a strong position to expand, and I'm eager to realise the huge potential of the business for our team members, customers, investors, and other stakeholders."

In India, Latin America, Japan, and China, Kumar has been in charge of the company's business activities.