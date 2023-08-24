trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652856
'Congratulations India!': Elon Musk To Sundar Pichai Applaud For Chandrayaan-3 Success

ISRO's lunar lander, named 'Vikram', achieved a flawless touchdown near the Moon's south pole, marking a pivotal moment in India's space endeavors.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a groundbreaking achievement, India etched its name in the annals of space exploration on August 23 at 6:04 pm IST. The country accomplished an unprecedented feat by executing a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon. The triumph came under the purview of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

ISRO's lunar lander, named 'Vikram', achieved a flawless touchdown near the Moon's south pole, marking a pivotal moment in India's space endeavors. This achievement followed a previous attempt during Chandrayaan-2, which unfortunately didn't achieve a soft landing. The successful landing of 'Vikram' came after its descent commenced at 5:20 pm IST, culminating in a precise touch down on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm.

Chandrayaan-3, the mission under which this historic event took place, was launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft embarked on an awe-inspiring journey that spanned 40 days, culminating in its arrival at the Moon's south pole. This feat not only showcases India's technological prowess but also highlights its commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

The global business community has been swift to applaud India and ISRO for this monumental achievement. Business leaders from across the world have extended their heartfelt congratulations, recognizing the significance of this triumph for both India and the international scientific community.

