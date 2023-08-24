'Congratulations India!': Elon Musk To Sundar Pichai Applaud For Chandrayaan-3 Success

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking achievement, India etched its name in the annals of space exploration on August 23 at 6:04 pm IST. The country accomplished an unprecedented feat by executing a soft landing near the south pole of the Moon. The triumph came under the purview of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

ISRO's lunar lander, named 'Vikram', achieved a flawless touchdown near the Moon's south pole, marking a pivotal moment in India's space endeavors. This achievement followed a previous attempt during Chandrayaan-2, which unfortunately didn't achieve a soft landing. The successful landing of 'Vikram' came after its descent commenced at 5:20 pm IST, culminating in a precise touch down on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm.

Chandrayaan-3, the mission under which this historic event took place, was launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft embarked on an awe-inspiring journey that spanned 40 days, culminating in its arrival at the Moon's south pole. This feat not only showcases India's technological prowess but also highlights its commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.



The global business community has been swift to applaud India and ISRO for this monumental achievement. Business leaders from across the world have extended their heartfelt congratulations, recognizing the significance of this triumph for both India and the international scientific community.

Congratulations India!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

What an incredible moment! Congratulations to @isro for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon this morning. Today India became the first country to successfully achieve a soft landing on the southern polar region of the moon. https://t.co/2D6qSmneUp — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 23, 2023

Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro for:

—Teaching us how to aim for the stars

—Making us believe in our own abilities

—Showing us how to deal with failure & use it as a platform to rise again.

And above all, making us Proud to be Indian. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/BNFVacYXQJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2023

Congratulations to all our magnificent scientists and engineers at #ISRO for finally having #IndiaOnTheMoon. It is proof of the engineering excellence of our frugal technology. I have no words to express my feelings, just tears of joy! #Chandrayaan3 #JaiHind — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 23, 2023

That's how they react.