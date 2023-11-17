Couple Gets Rs 6,000 Bill For A Jug Of Tap Water In Restaurant, Netizens Asks Tap Water Or Treasure?

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, a London-based couple found themselves facing an unexpectedly hefty bill after ordering tap water at a Danish steakhouse named Kod London. The couple, enticed by a special "all-you-can-eat roast dinner" offer for £30, opted for tap water to keep it simple.

Little did they know, a cheeky message in the menu encouraged customers to donate £1.24 to the Red Cross if they chose tap water. Despite ordering just a jug of tap water, the couple was stunned when the bill arrived, revealing a whopping £6,193 for the water alone.

Jane Breeds, 21, expressed her disbelief, stating, "We didn't order anything else after seeing the menu. I just placed a tap water jug order. It cost sixty pounds, or 6193 rupees, which we both got back. In addition, we had to pay a tip of 15 per cent."

The incident sparked a social media uproar as Jane shared her experience, with many criticizing the eatery for the exorbitant charge for tap water. However, the owner defended the charity request in the menu, emphasizing the need to make profits, especially during the Sunday special offer.

Despite the backlash, the owner remains firm on maintaining the menu's wording, leaving customers divided on the intentions behind the charitable appeal.