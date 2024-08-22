Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2781448https://zeenews.india.com/companies/delhi-hc-refers-dispute-between-bharatpe-ashneer-grover-to-arbitration-2781448.html
NewsBusinessCompanies
BHARATPE

Delhi HC Refers Dispute Between BharatPe, Ashneer Grover To Arbitration

In its plea filed before the Delhi High Court, the fintech company alleged that Grover disclosed confidential information relating to BharatPe on social media platforms, in violation of the employment agreement.

|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 04:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi HC Refers Dispute Between BharatPe, Ashneer Grover To Arbitration

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday referred a dispute between BharatPe, an online money transaction platform, and its former managing director Ashneer Grover to a sole arbitrator. 

In its plea filed before the Delhi High Court, the fintech company alleged that Grover disclosed confidential information relating to BharatPe on social media platforms, in violation of the employment agreement.

Before the issue reached Delhi HC, responding to BharatPe’s notice to refer the matter to arbitration, Grover agreed on the formation of an arbitral tribunal but disagreed on the name of sole arbitrator.

In an earlier round of litigation, the Delhi High Court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Grover over blatant violation of earlier orders and assurances made by him to not post on social media defamatory posts against BharatPe.

It had asked Ashneer Grover as well as the officials of the fintech company not to speak in a "unparliamentary" or "defamatory" manner against one another.

The Delhi High Court issued an order restraining Grover from making defamatory and derogatory statements against BharatPe, its office bearers, or officials, and asked Grover to remove his posts, including one calling the SBI Chairperson "petty".

Ashneer and his wife allegedly committed financial irregularities when they were at the helm of the fintech platform.

BharatPe terminated the services of Madhuri Jain, head of controls, after an internal probe found misappropriation of funds that ran into crores during her tenure.

The fintech platform claimed that Grover, his wife, and their relatives were engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds and grossly abused company money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Grover had already moved an arbitration plea with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre pleading that the investigation launched against him was illegal because it violated the shareholder agreement and articles of association.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?