Despite Slowdown In Overall PC Business, Gaming Segment Continues To Be Robust: HP Official

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:48 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: While there has been a slowdown in the overall personal computer business, the gaming segment has continued to record robust growth, a senior HP India Official said on Thursday.

HP India Senior Director (Personal Systems), Vickram Bedi on the sidelines of the launch of a new gaming PC from the company said that apart from gamers, high-end content creators are also opting to buy gaming laptops which is expanding the market base.

"Post pandemic we have seen overall numbers (PC sales) have slowed a little bit but gaming continues to be robust and we are growing faster than the market," Bedi said.

At the event , Bedi announced launch of Omen and Victus gaming devices for all types of gamers in India. The new range includes OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16, and Victus 16 laptops at price range starting from Rs 59,999 apiece.

HP's high end gaming PC OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,59,999. 

