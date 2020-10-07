Dinesh Kumar Khara takes charge as new SBI Chairman from October 7

Dinesh Khara took charge as the new Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), with effect from October 7, 2020, for a three-year term. Prior to his new role, Mr. Khara was serving the bank as Managing Director, Global Banking & Subsidiaries. He succeeds Mr. Rajnish Kumar, who demitted office on October 6, 2020.

Khara has over three and a half decades of rich and diverse experience in all facets of banking such as Retail, Corporate Credit, and International Banking. As Managing Director, Khara was instrumental in successfully executing the merger of SBI with its five Associate Banks and Bhartiya Mahila Bank that made the bank join the league of top 50 banks globally.

"The Central Government, hereby appoints Dinesh Kumar Khara (date of birth: 28.8.1961), Managing Director, State Bank of India as Chairman, State Bank of India for a period of three years with effect from the date of his taking over charge of the post on or after 7.10.2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a notification by the Department of Financial Services said.

He has also served SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd. (SBIMF) as MD and CEO prior to his appointment as Managing Director at SBI. Under his leadership, SBI MF went on to become the 5th largest Mutual Fund company in India.

Joined as a Probationary Officer in 1984 Mr. Khara has held several key positions at SBI. As Chief General Manager - Bhopal Circle, Mr. Khara managed around 1400 branches and handled deposits and advances portfolio of over Rs 1.5 lakh crores. He has also had a stint in the Overseas Expansion wing of International Banking Group where he worked at SBI’s Chicago office and was associated with the overseas acquisition of Indian Ocean International Bank Mauritius (now SBI Mauritius) and PT Bank Indomonex( now SBI Indonesia)

Another crucial position held by him includes General Manager in Associates and Subsidiaries department of SBI Corporate Centre, where Mr. Khara worked closely on operational and strategic issues of various non-banking subsidiaries of SBI.

Mr. Khara holds a Masters in Business Administration and is a post-graduate in Commerce. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).