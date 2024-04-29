'DISGUSTING, SHAMELESS': Bombay Shaving Company Faces Massive Flak For Tasteless Advertisement On UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam

New Delhi: Bombay Shaving Company has come under massive attack on the social media for their tasteless newspaper advertising on Uttar Pradesh State Board Topper Prachi Nigam.

Though, the newspaper advertising, the company says is regarding the bullying young Nigam has had to face over her facial hair, social media tends to disagree.

Several users in the social media rejected the company's claim stating that the advertising was in poor taste that tried to cash in on the bullying of a teenage girl. Others rebutted company's claims saying that the advertisement was taken out without the consent of the girl or her parents.

Bombay Shaving Company's CEO and founder, supporting the newspaper advertisement wrote on LinkedIn, "It was shocking to see the amount of hate targeted at a teenage girl who had TOPPED AN EXAM because of her facial hair. Our simple message to this amazing young woman with such a bright future. Love to see my team ooze class. No opportunistic sale, QR code, nothing. Just a heartfelt message to a fellow Bae."

"Shameless, opportunistic & downright disgusting. Ankita - it's time we reported this ad to ASCI ( The Advertising Standards Council of India ) - I'm pretty sure NO consent was ever taken from an underage Parchi or her parents, to use her name in this full blown disgusting ad," a user commented.

Another user tagged Can The Advertising Standards Council of India asking it to take note of this outright case of abuse of the child's privacy here and take action. The user wrote, This is not marketing. You are insensitive to a child and using her pain for your commercial gain under the garb of empathy. You've caused her more embarrassment by taking out a full page ad in a national newspaper. Doesn't look like your education has taught you what real empathy is. This is NOT OKAY. Dr RG ANAND - Sir, the National Committee for Protection of Child Rights needs to intervene and impose costs on Shantanu and Bombay Shaving Company."