DishTV India ensures uninterrupted TV services in Jammu & Kashmir by providing 'Auto Pay-later' facility

This move will allow unhindered Dish TV and d2h service for a period of 4 days beyond recharge date so that subscribers may keep themselves abreast and updated on the latest news and other content.

New Delhi: In a proactive measure to ensure uninterrupted TV services for its subscribers in the territories of Jammu and Kashmir, India’s biggest DTH service provider - DishTV India Limited is providing “Auto Pay Later” service for both its brands (DishTV and d2h). 

This is aimed at easing out temporary inconvenience in accessing internet services for online recharges or possible hindrances in reaching out to retail recharge points in Jammu & Kashmir. This move will allow unhindered Dish TV and d2h service for a period of 4 days beyond recharge date so that subscribers may keep themselves abreast & updated on the latest news and other content.

On this, Mr. Jawahar Goel, Chairman & Managing Director, DishTV India said, “TV is an essential service and especially so in times when keeping up with the latest happenings and entertainment is critical. While there might be temporary and necessary restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, Dish TV India limited will ensure uninterrupted service to our Dish TV and d2h subscribers in J&K. DishTV and d2h connections will not switch off if any subscriber finds it difficult to recharge their account during this period. We have introduced special benefit of Auto Pay Later facility to our patrons which will provide them continuity in entertainment and current affairs in the present scenario.”

Tags:
Dish TVJammu and Kashmir
