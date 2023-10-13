Dropped From School, Worked For Rs 8,000 Per Month But Went On To Build Rs 30,000 Crore Company; He Is...

Forbes recently unveiled its roster of the 100 wealthiest Indians worldwide, featuring Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, as India's youngest billionaire. He holds a significant position on the Forbes list of 100 Richest Indians, standing at 40th place, alongside distinguished figures such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Shiv Nadar. At the age of merely 37, Nikhil Kamath has achieved the status of the youngest billionaire in India.

According to Forbes, Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath, the co-founders of Zerodha, possess a collective net worth of USD 5.5 billion, equating to over Rs 45,700 crore in Indian currency. Furthermore, the total market capitalization of Zerodha exceeds Rs 30,000 crore.

While Nikhil Kamath has earned the title of India's youngest billionaire, his journey to success and entrepreneurship was marked by challenges. Nikhil chose to leave formal education due to a perceived lack of fulfillment within the conventional academic curriculum.

Initiating his entrepreneurial pursuits at the tender age of 14 by selling mobile phones to generate a passive income, Nikhil faced adversities, including his mother's disapproval leading to the disposal of the phones. Hindered by academic performance, he was denied the opportunity to take the Class 10th exams, prompting him to abandon formal education.

Subsequently, Nikhil began his career at a call center, earning a modest income of Rs 8000 per month. His vision for Zerodha emerged in 2010, focusing on providing cost-effective services. In a mere three years of operation, the company reported a substantial net profit exceeding Rs 2000 crore.

Presently, both Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath enjoy a generous salary package of Rs 100 crore each. Their brainchild, Zerodha, boasts a user base of over 1 crore individuals. They adopt a distinct hiring approach, steering away from recruiting individuals from prestigious institutions like IIT and IIM, believing that such backgrounds may not always prioritize the best interests of their company.