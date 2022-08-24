Dubai: Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) reported a rise in operating income of AED 14.3 billion in 2021, which is a 27 percent gain compared to the previous year's amount. DIF said this growth can be attributed to a rise in the prices of commodities and returns from industries that are not related to oil production.

The income was also generated by gains from real estate and projects in the ESG and AI sectors that redistributed risk and reorganized financial discipline control. In 2021, DIF's overall income was AED 180.7 billion ($49.2 billion), an increase of 4.25 percent over the previous year. At year's end, DIF had total assets of AED 1,184.6 billion ($322.2 billion) and total equity of AED 878.1 billion ($231.1 billion).

"We are aware of global headwinds such as increasing inflation, disruptions in the supply chain, rate hikes by central banks, and increasing cost of borrowing for companies," said Amir Shams, chief executive officer and managing director of DIF.



"Such profit growth became possible due to a combination of successful management decisions, such as expanding the geography of the company and searching for new investment projects, as well as external factors, such as the recovery of economic activity due to the gradual removing of covid restrictions," he added.



"These days we are investigating potentially productive collaborations and expansions across various cutting-edge sectors. We navigated difficult periods in the global economy because the company focuses on developing technologies and frequently performs risk management evaluations for the investments of its clients and stakeholders," said Mohammed Al-Rashid, chief investment officer of DIF.



DIF is one of the largest investment and asset management companies in the United Arab Emirates. It has more than 320 billion dollars in assets under management (AUM), as well as over 7300 customers located in 61 different countries.



The first year of business for the company was in 2001, and today it employs 920 seasoned finance professionals with an average of 17 years of expertise in their respective industries. The company was founded in Dubai and now has a global presence in 17 countries.