EPRINT x BINGO Create a B2B Internet Experience of the New Generation

EPRINT Group will create a new website for its affiliated companies, which will be supported by BINGO, a leading web design agency based in Hong Kong, to create a new B2B platform.

Hong Kong and Macao are unique places with their own cultural differences. The people here visit websites that are different from the mainland and overseas. They have their own favourite ecosystem.

To build a successful platform, EPRINT needs a strong partner who is familiar with the Hong Kong region.

According to ICANN, HKIRC, and World Domain Traffic Rankings, BINGO (HK) is currently managing more than 180 of the Top 1000 websites in Hong Kong.

And according to the website of BINGO(HK), more than 8000 websites have been produced.

Besides, they are among the few companies with data analytics in addition to Google, Facebook, and other Internet giants in Hong Kong.

In 2020, Tsinghua University also signed a five-year cooperation plan with BINGO to design a new internet platform of the Asia Research Institute, mainly focusing on AI, chip research and development, and artificial intelligence, etc.

After the Covid-19, enterprises will pay more attention to internet cooperation, and the most important aspects of which are user experience and efficiency.

EPRINT will leverage BINGO’s exclusive data analytics to create a localized platform 2.0.

The new platform of EPRINT will strengthen the self-service part and thus provide a one-stop service of online product status enquiry. It will become the Amazon of the printing industry in

Hong Kong and even in Asia.

There is also a report showing that companies in recent years have higher requirements for printed matters and they hope to provide more types of design to highlight their company’s identity.

For EPRINT, it has been committed to providing a self-service ordering platform in the past. Since self-service platforms cannot provide solutions for complex designs, EPRINT wants to build a more user-friendly network.

BINGO’s B2B will provide a powerful solution for EPRINT.