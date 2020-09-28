Five cheapest products available on Apple online store in India

US-based electronics giant Apple launched its first exclusive online store in India on Wednesday (September 23). The online store, which Apple launched just days ahead of the festive season, offers a full range of products, support and premium experience to consumers across the country.

Apple has joined hands with Blue Dart for logistics support and the latter will work as the company's on-ground fulfillment partner. The Apple India store, the 38th online store worldwide, would have specialists to lend expert advice and support to the Indian customers.

Here are five of the cheapest products you can buy from the online Apple Store in India:

1. USB-C to USB Adapter

Priced at Rs 1,700, Apple's official 'USB-C to USB Adapter' is without doubt one of the cheapest products available on Apple's online store in India.

Live TV

2. Lightning Cable

Apple's original lightning cable is also selling for Rs 1,700 on Apple's online store in India.

3. USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

At Rs 900, this is the cheapest product available on Apple Online Store in India.

4. Apple Watch Solo Loop Strap

Apple Watch's official straps selling for Rs 3,900 on Apple Online Store in India and though they are a little expensive but it is because of their high quality.

5. iPhone SE Silicone Case

The iPhone SE Silicone case for the new iPhone SE 2020 model is selling for Rs 2,900. These silicone cases are quite durable and they sport Apple logo too.