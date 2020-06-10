Flipkart flight booking portal goes live – Know how to travel for free

New Delhi: Online retailer Flipkart has made its flight booking portal live, allowing users to book both domestic and international flights.

Flipkart is also throwing a host of offers for the customers in various categories. The Flipkart flight service can be found on the website itself, by navigating to ‘www.flipkart.com/travel/flights’

By using the Flipkart FKNEW10 coupon, users can get a 10 percent discount on booking tickets. Alternatively you can use FKDOM coupon for getting discount of Rs 2,500 on domestic flights. You can use RNDTRIP to get a flat 600 off on Round Trip. For using FLYTWO coupon you can get discount of Rs 750 for all flight bookings.

Know how you can travel for free

Flipkart has introduced PayUsingSuperCoins for flight bookings that you have earned by shopping on the portal. You can redeem the SuperCoins while booking flight.

All you need to do is, simly select 'Pay using SuperCoins'.

You can pay the balance amount using your preferred mode of payment. SuperCoins used for flight booking are non-refundable in case of cancellation of flights from your end, Flipkart said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Flipkart has a separate section of information on State advisory while travelling, Guidelines for safe travel, Rescheduling Policy, Travel - safety measures –related to the coronavirus.

It may be recalled that domestic passenger flight services resumed from May 25 in a calibrated manner after a gradual phasing out of a nationwide lockdown although international flight services have not resumed.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on June 8 had said that the decision on resuming regular international flights will be taken only after other countries ease their restrictions on entry of foreign nationals and allow incoming flights.