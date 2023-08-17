NEW DELHI: In the vast expanse of India's aviation landscape, where countless airlines have met their demise, a unique success story emerged from an unlikely partnership. Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, two friends from divergent professional backgrounds, united their vision and expertise to create what would become India's most triumphant airline - IndiGo. This is the tale of their remarkable journey, from the inception of a dream to the eventual parting of ways that has left an indelible mark on the country's aviation industry.

The Birth of IndiGo Airlines





In 2006, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, friends and co-founders, launched IndiGo Airlines, defying the odds in an industry that often led to the downfall of airlines within a few years. Gangwal, with a wealth of aviation experience, and Bhatia, well-versed in the Indian market, combined their expertise to create a standout airline, according to the Economic Times report.

A Clash Of Vision

IndiGo quickly became a dominant force in the Indian market under the leadership of Gangwal and Bhatia. However, as the airline's success grew, differences in their visions emerged. Gangwal favoured aggressive expansion with more planes and capacity, while Bhatia leaned towards cautious growth and international expansion using wide-bodied aircraft, a concept Gangwal opposed.

The Friendship Behind IndiGo's Success

Gangwal, formerly of United Airlines, and Bhatia of InterGlobe Group, united their skills and dreams to establish IndiGo. Despite initial hesitation, Gangwal's aviation acumen and Bhatia's market insights paved the way for the airline's launch in 2006. The two friends crafted a thriving business in the challenging Indian aviation landscape, creating the nation's largest and most profitable airline.

Two Minds, One Goal: The Dynamic Duo

Bhatia's aspirations and Gangwal's aviation expertise converged in the creation of IndiGo. With Bhatia's keen understanding of the market and Gangwal's extensive background in the aviation industry, the duo laid the foundation for a unique success story.

The Rise Of IndiGo

IndiGo's remarkable rise was underscored by its disciplined approach. Staying faithful to its business model of operating a single type of aircraft, the A320s, and maintaining quality, training, and costs, IndiGo carved a niche in the Indian aviation sector. Within four years of operation, it captured a significant domestic market share, making it a leader in India's airline industry.

Challenges And Success

In the midst of challenges faced by other airlines, IndiGo sustained profitability and operational excellence. While passengers enjoyed a seamless experience, analysts speculated that the airline's success could also be attributed to strategic sale-and-leaseback transactions.

The Clash That Shook IndiGo

Gangwal and Bhatia's differing views on expansion and strategy eventually led to disagreements. Gangwal's inclination for rapid growth clashed with Bhatia's measured approach, sparking tensions within the company.

The Turning Point

The friction between the co-founders came to a head in 2020, leading Gangwal to raise governance concerns. After a period of public discord, an extraordinary general meeting in December 2021 paved the way for a compromise. Gangwal's resignation from the board and plans to gradually reduce his stake signalled a shift in the airline's leadership.

Gangwal's Exit: A Shift in IndiGo's Trajectory

Recent reports indicate Rakesh Gangwal's potential exit from IndiGo, as he reportedly sold shares worth USD 450 million. This marks a significant turning point for the airline, as Gangwal played a pivotal role in its inception and growth.

A Shared Vision Despite Differences

Throughout IndiGo's journey, Bhatia and Gangwal maintained a hands-off approach to management, empowering professionals to drive the airline's success. Their foresight in establishing a strong leadership team ensures stability as one of the founders prepares to exit the company.

As IndiGo faces a new phase without one of its founding minds, the legacy of friendship, innovation, and resilience will undoubtedly continue to influence the airline's trajectory in India's aviation industry.