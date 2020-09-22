हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

‘Framework needed for telecom services development in Smart Cities at a cheaper cost’

Gupta said there are fundamentals requirements under which a framework has to be made to provide services inside buildings.

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Secretary SK Gupta on Tuesday said that the regulatory body is concerned regarding the quality of services while a majority of the people are staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Quality of service has been a great concern when we are at home. During lockdown a lot of complaints were received on poor Telecom network," he told Zee Media.

Although Gupta praised the telcos for their efforts to provide good service, he said there are fundamentals requirements under which a framework has to be made to provide services inside buildings.

He also highlighted that there is a requirement of a framework for services development in Smart Cities to provide services at a cheaper cost.

At an event organised by the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) on Monday, the industry body and EY released a report which said that ongoing transformation in the industry exhibits revenue potential for infrastructure providers to the tune of Rs 215 billion-Rs 310 billion in 2023.

The report noted that tower companies are exploring new business avenues with diversification into fibre and smart cities, and added that the industry can drive the next infrastructure revolution with the companies managing both active and passive infrastructure elements.

