New Delhi: After the high-profile departure of Sam Altman as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OpenAI, Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), is assumed to take on the role of Interim CEO. In a shocking move, the board of the AI research company OpenAI fired Sam Altman, citing that he was "not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering the ability to exercise the responsibilities."

Sam Altman became the global sensation and face after the launch of revolutionary chatbot ChatGPT last year in November end, powered by unprecedented Large Language Model (LLM) GPT. Since then, the landscape of AI has been transformed completely, marking the inception of a new age of AI.

Who is Mira Murati?

The Albania–Canadian origin Mira Murati is an exemplary example of beginning from a humble start to climbing lofty peaks through sheer dedication and hard work. Having completed her graduation in mechanical engineering at Dartmouth College, Mira worked with Tesla as a senior product manager and played a pivotal role in the development of the Model X.

Mira Murati is not only excelled in technology but also a linguistic maestro. Fluent in Italian, Albanian, and English, her multilingual abilities reflect a global perspective.

In 2018, Mira embarked on a new chapter at OpenAI, initially as Vice President of AI and partnerships. Swiftly climbing the ranks, she assumed the role of Senior Vice President of research, product, and partnerships in 2020. By 2022, she had become the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), showcasing her strategic acumen and leadership skills.

Mira Murati played a pivotal role in the development of cutting-edge AI systems at OpenAI, including ChatGPT, Dall-E, and Codex. Her leadership in these projects solidified her reputation as a driving force behind innovations that generate natural and coherent text based on web data.

In 2022, Mira took on the responsibility of overseeing the distribution of ChatGPT. Her ascent to the role of interim CEO marked a crucial juncture for OpenAI. In a memo, she emphasized the importance of responsible AI development, stating, "This is welcome progress and an opportunity to participate in a future where AI is built and used for good."