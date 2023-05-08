From Kargil To Kirana: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Shares Inspirational Story Of Father-In-Law

New Delhi: Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story about his father-in-law, Shivaji Patil, who runs a small grocery shop in Belgaum. The 70-year-old, who was a former Indian Army Havaldar, started the kirana store after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War. Despite the tragic incident, he refused to stop working and is still actively involved in running the shop, along with his wife.

Kamath’s father-in-law started a grocery shop in Belgaum after the tragic incident. It appeared in the shared photo that the grocery shop seems not very large, stuffing with miscellaneous items ranging from chips to daily use items.

“He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house,” Kamath added.

He refuses, Kamath said, to stop working, even with the success Seema and I have had. Speaking on the margins and profits of items, Kamath added that there’s a twinkle in his eye. His father-in-law told him about a 25% margin on chikkis, buying a box at Rs 200 & selling them individually for Rs 250.

Being content is the only way to true freedom. A person who embodies this is my father-in-law, Shivaji Patil

He was in the Indian Army & voluntarily retired as a Havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War. He started a grocery shop in Belgaum after.

“I have never seen him wanting something or complaining, not even about losing his fingers in the war. Although, he did try to convince me to get a government job when I asked him permission to marry his daughter in 2007 when I was still struggling,” he added.

In the last, Kamath said that he hadn’t been geeking out about increasing healthspan or how to live a good life until the end. He added: “I have no doubt that the answer is to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically. Money can't buy this, and he is the best example.”