From Mumbai Chawl To Millionaire CEO: Son Of A Security Guard, This College Dropout Is Now A Millionaire Technopreneur

Meet Sushil Singh, a college dropout from Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, who is today a millionaire technopreneur behind three successful ventures and a non-profit organisation. Sushil Singh is a living inspiration to anyone who has ever doubted their ability to succeed. He is a college dropout who has built three successful businesses and a non-profit organization. His story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and never giving up on your dreams.

Sushil Singh's Inspiring Journey

Sushil Singh’s is literally a rags to riches story. Sushil was born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, India. Sushil's family was poor, but they instilled in him the importance of education. His father was a security guard and mother was a housewife their family used to live in a chawl in Mumbai. After dropping out from college, he got a job to sustain himself. He learnt the basics of business through practical knowledge and used to spend most of his free time studying books on Business Management, psychology, world history, politics and more.Sushil studied hard in school and eventually got a scholarship to attend Allahabad University.

College Dropout To Millionaire CEO

Sushil enjoyed his studies at Allahabad University, but he soon realized that he wanted to start his own business. He dropped out of college in his second year and started working as a telecaller. He quickly learned the ropes of the business world and eventually started his own customer service BPO company, SSR Techvision. SSR Techvision was a success, and Sushil soon expanded his business to include an international B2C fast fashion e-commerce platform, Deebaco, and a global IT consulting firm, Saiva System. Today, Sushil is a millionaire and a successful entrepreneur. He is also a philanthropist who donates money to help underprivileged children get an education. Sushil Singh's story is an inspiration to us all. It shows us that it is possible to achieve our dreams, no matter where we come from. If Sushil Singh can do it, so can we.

Here are some of the key lessons we can learn from Sushil Singh's story:

- Never give up on your dreams. Sushil Singh faced many challenges in his journey to success, but he never gave up on his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Hard work pays off. Sushil Singh worked hard to build his businesses. He put in long hours and never took shortcuts.

- Be willing to take risks. Sushil Singh was willing to take risks when he started his own businesses. He knew that there was no guarantee of success, but he was willing to bet on himself.

- Be passionate about what you do. Sushil Singh is passionate about business. He loves the challenge of starting and running his own businesses.

- Give back to others. Sushil Singh is a philanthropist who donates money to help underprivileged children get an education. He believes that everyone deserves a chance to succeed.

Sushil Singh is an inspiration to us all. He is a living proof that anything is possible if we set our minds to it. So never give up on your dreams, work hard, be willing to take risks, be passionate about what you do, and give back to others.